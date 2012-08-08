A Facebook Employee Owns Boo, The 'World's Cutest Dog'

Photo: Boo’s Facebook page

The owner of Boo, the “world’s cutest dog,” has been a complete mystery until today.Now we know that Boo, who’s a sensation on the Internet, is actually owned by Facebook finance employee Irene Ahn, Mike Isaac of AllThingsD reports.



Apparently, though, we’re way behind on finding out about this.

Ahn kept her identity secret to keep the attention on the pup, Isaac reports. Seems like she’s been successful, given that Boo has his own book.

If you can’t get enough of the fluff ball, check out his Facebook page for more photos.

