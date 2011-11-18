Meet The Tabacco Brothers, The Biggest Heroes On Wall Street Today

Photo: Twitpic

When we showed you the pair of men wearing suits holding signs saying “Occupy a Desk” and “Get a Job” this morning, we knew they looked familiar.Meet financial technology entrepreneurs Derek and John Tabacco from LocateStock.com.



You might recognise Derek (pictured on left) from Patti Stanger’s reality television series “Millionaire Matchmaker.”

In the episode, Derek, 40, selected a “smokin’ hot” girl named Colby, who was a much younger date.

For the date, he picked her up in his ridiculous party van that he calls “P2” and took her to a Yankees game. Sadly, the couple didn’t work out.

His brother John is known for being extremely vocal about naked short-selling.

Check out a video of them boxing together.



