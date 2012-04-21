REVEALED: The Spreadsheet Guy's Photo And Where He Works

Now that the overly detailed spreadsheet created by the man that works in finance has gone viral over the Internet, it was sooner or later that the identity of the man behind the meticulously detailed spreadsheet would be revealed.



The New York Post reported this morning that the guy behind the spreadsheet is David Merkur, a 28 year-old associate director at Ladder Capital, a “Park Avenue real-estate finance firm.” Merkur is not listed on Ladder Capital’s website’s list of management and professional employee. The Post also published a photo of Merkur.

Merkur is a graduate of Cornell University and has previously worked at Merrill Lynch and in private equity, according to the Post.

Since Merkur’s spreadsheet has gained more attention, Merkur has spoken to various media outlets and expressed his regret at sending the spreadsheet out in the first place. He told Jezebel earlier this week that the spreadsheet was an “honest attempt to stay organised.”

Photo below:

Photo: New York Post website screenshot

