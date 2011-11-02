The Sexiest Athletes Alive

We watch sports for the thrill, the excitement, the passion we feel for our favourite teams… and let’s face it, the athletes are really sexy.



But we wanted to know which athletes had the most sex appeal.

So we asked readers to nominate and rate a bunch of the sexiest athletes in the game.

Hundreds of readers weighed in — 91.3% of respondents were male and 72% of were 20 to 50 years old.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.