The Sexiest Athletes Alive

We watch sports for the thrill, the excitement, the passion we feel for our favourite teams… and let’s face it, the athletes are really sexy.
But we wanted to know which athletes had the most sex appeal.
So we asked readers to nominate and rate a bunch of the sexiest athletes in the game.
Hundreds of readers weighed in — 91.3% of respondents were male and 72% of were 20 to 50 years old.
Wide receiver, New England Patriots
Rating: 1.70
Welker is in his eighth season in the NFL. Prior to playing for the Patriots, he appeared on rosters for the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins.
Golfer
Write-in candidate
The golf super star got her start on the course as a four year old accompanying her dad to the green. She won her first tournament at age 7.
Short stop, New York Yankees
Rating: 1.71
Jeter has played for the Yankees since 1995. He's also been linked to a bevy of beauties, including Jordana Brewster and Minka Kelly, during his time on the field.
Quarterback, New York Jets
Rating: 1.72
Before the NFL, Sanchez set records at USC, throwing 34 touchdowns. He was signed to the Jets in June, 2009.
Olympic skater
Rating: 1.75
Ohno began his short track career in 1995. Two years later, he was the best short-track skater in the United States.
NASCAR
Write-in candidate
If she weren't making laps around the track, Patrick said she would like to be involved in the fashion world. After racing, Patrick said she would like to design a clothing line, shoes, and bags.
Goalkeeper, Spanish national team
Rating: 1.83
Casillas plays for both the Spanish national team and Real Madrid. He started playing for the club's First Team during the 1999/2000 season.
Guard, Atlanta Dream
Rating: 1.85
Lehning was drafted by the Atlanta Dream in 2009. Prior to her career in the WNBA, she majored in electronic journalism at Kansas State.
Tennis
Rating: 1.88
The Swiss tennis stud was born in 1981. He won his 16th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2010.
Guard, New York Liberty
Rating: 1.88
Mitchell was first drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008. She was then traded to the Phoenix Mercury. She was traded to the New York Liberty in 2009.
Striker, Chelsea Football Club
Write-in candidate
Before his transfer to the English Premier League in 2007, Torres played for Atletico de Madrid. He also made his first appearance on the Spanish national team First Team in 2003.
Forward, L.A. Sparks
Rating: 1.91
Parker is in her third year playing for the WNBA. During the offseason, she plays for Euroleague's UMMC Ekaterinburg club in Russia.
Tennis
Rating: 1.95
The Mallorca native went pro in 2001. Since then he has earned seven doubles career titles and 46 singles titles.
Forward/centre, Seattle Storm
Rating: 2.01
The Australia native got her start in competitive basketball when she was 15 and won a scholarship to the Australian Institute of Sport. Jackson ventured to America in 2001 to play for the Seattle Storm.
Forward, Real Madrid
Rating: 2.18
Ronaldo has made appearances on both Real Madrid's and the Portuguese national team's rosters. Prior to his transfer to Real Madrid, for a record $112 million deal, Ronaldo played for Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United.
Midfielder, L.A. Galaxy
Rating: 2.26
Beckham began his soccer career in 1995, playing for Manchester United. He moved to Real Madrid in 2003 and then came across the pond in 2007 to play for the L.A. Galaxy.
Tennis
Write-in candidate
The Serbian tennis beauty began her athletic career when she received her first racquet on her fifth birthday. In 2009, she was also voted Hottest Female Athlete on the Planet by sportsnet.ca.
Quarterback, New England Patriots
Rating: 2.39
Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and took over as starting quarterback in 2001. He had his first Superbowl win in 2002.
Tennis
Rating: 2.48
Mirza was the first Indian to garner a mention on the top 50 WTA rankings. She is also the first Indian woman to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament.
Forward, Women's National Team (soccer)
Rating: 2.53
Morgan is America's youngest player, but also one of its fastest. She made her international debut during the 2008 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
MMA fighter
Rating: 2.70
Carano began her career as a Muay Thai specialist. Her current record is 7-1.
Golfer
Rating: 2.76
In 2011, Creamer tied for second place at the RR Donnelley LPGA Founders Cup. She won her first major championship at the U.S. Women's Open in 2010.
Goalkeeper, U.S. Women's National Team (soccer)
Rating: 2.83
Solo is a stand out on the women's team. She has lost only one game in the past six years. while goalkeeping for the team
Midfielder, Spanish National Team
Write-in candidate
The Spanish midfielder moved over to the Premier League in 2003 to play for Arsenal FC. The Arsenal captain boasted 29 starts during the 2010-2011 season.
Tennis
Rating: 2.89
The Danish tennis beauty has won 18 singles titles and and two doubles titles.
Snowboarder
Rating: 2.92
Bleiler's life as a snowboarder began when she was 10 and her family moved to Colorado. That move would ultimately lead to her a 2010 win at the Winter X Games.
Gymnast
Rating: 2.92
After a break from the sport, Sacramone won in 2010 a World Championship Gold medal in vault. Overall, she has won nine career World Championships medals.
Women's Beach Volleyball League
Rating: 3.09
Not many women can play competitive volleyball while pregnant. But Gabby Reese can. She competed in 2007 on the pro beach volleyball circuit while five months pregnant.
Tennis
Rating: 3.34
Sharapova ended the year ranked at No. 4, her highest since 2006. She reached the final at Wimbledon and the semis at Roland Garros.
