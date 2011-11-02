The Sexiest Athletes Alive

Abby Rogers, Leah Goldman

We watch sports for the thrill, the excitement, the passion we feel for our favourite teams… and let’s face it, the athletes are really sexy.

But we wanted to know which athletes had the most sex appeal.

So we asked readers to nominate and rate a bunch of the sexiest athletes in the game.

Hundreds of readers weighed in — 91.3% of respondents were male and 72% of were 20 to 50 years old.

Wes Welker

Wide receiver, New England Patriots

Rating: 1.70

Welker is in his eighth season in the NFL. Prior to playing for the Patriots, he appeared on rosters for the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

Natalie Gulbis

Golfer

Write-in candidate

The golf super star got her start on the course as a four year old accompanying her dad to the green. She won her first tournament at age 7.

Derek Jeter

Short stop, New York Yankees

Rating: 1.71

Jeter has played for the Yankees since 1995. He's also been linked to a bevy of beauties, including Jordana Brewster and Minka Kelly, during his time on the field.

Mark Sanchez

Quarterback, New York Jets

Rating: 1.72

Before the NFL, Sanchez set records at USC, throwing 34 touchdowns. He was signed to the Jets in June, 2009.

Apolo Anton Ohno

Olympic skater

Rating: 1.75

Ohno began his short track career in 1995. Two years later, he was the best short-track skater in the United States.

Danica Patrick

NASCAR

Write-in candidate

If she weren't making laps around the track, Patrick said she would like to be involved in the fashion world. After racing, Patrick said she would like to design a clothing line, shoes, and bags.

Iker Casillas

Goalkeeper, Spanish national team

Rating: 1.83

Casillas plays for both the Spanish national team and Real Madrid. He started playing for the club's First Team during the 1999/2000 season.

Shalee Lehning

Guard, Atlanta Dream

Rating: 1.85

Lehning was drafted by the Atlanta Dream in 2009. Prior to her career in the WNBA, she majored in electronic journalism at Kansas State.

Roger Federer

Tennis

Rating: 1.88

The Swiss tennis stud was born in 1981. He won his 16th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2010.

Leilani Mitchell

Guard, New York Liberty

Rating: 1.88

Mitchell was first drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008. She was then traded to the Phoenix Mercury. She was traded to the New York Liberty in 2009.

Fernando Torres

Striker, Chelsea Football Club

Write-in candidate

Before his transfer to the English Premier League in 2007, Torres played for Atletico de Madrid. He also made his first appearance on the Spanish national team First Team in 2003.

Candace Parker

Forward, L.A. Sparks

Rating: 1.91

Parker is in her third year playing for the WNBA. During the offseason, she plays for Euroleague's UMMC Ekaterinburg club in Russia.

Rafael Nadal

Tennis

Rating: 1.95

The Mallorca native went pro in 2001. Since then he has earned seven doubles career titles and 46 singles titles.

Lauren Jackson

Forward/centre, Seattle Storm

Rating: 2.01

The Australia native got her start in competitive basketball when she was 15 and won a scholarship to the Australian Institute of Sport. Jackson ventured to America in 2001 to play for the Seattle Storm.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Forward, Real Madrid

Rating: 2.18

Ronaldo has made appearances on both Real Madrid's and the Portuguese national team's rosters. Prior to his transfer to Real Madrid, for a record $112 million deal, Ronaldo played for Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United.

David Beckham

Midfielder, L.A. Galaxy

Rating: 2.26

Beckham began his soccer career in 1995, playing for Manchester United. He moved to Real Madrid in 2003 and then came across the pond in 2007 to play for the L.A. Galaxy.

Ana Ivanovic

Tennis

Write-in candidate

The Serbian tennis beauty began her athletic career when she received her first racquet on her fifth birthday. In 2009, she was also voted Hottest Female Athlete on the Planet by sportsnet.ca.

Tom Brady

Quarterback, New England Patriots

Rating: 2.39

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and took over as starting quarterback in 2001. He had his first Superbowl win in 2002.

Sania Mirza

Tennis

Rating: 2.48

Mirza was the first Indian to garner a mention on the top 50 WTA rankings. She is also the first Indian woman to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament.

Alex Morgan

Forward, Women's National Team (soccer)

Rating: 2.53

Morgan is America's youngest player, but also one of its fastest. She made her international debut during the 2008 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Gina Carano

MMA fighter

Rating: 2.70

Carano began her career as a Muay Thai specialist. Her current record is 7-1.

Paula Creamer

Golfer

Rating: 2.76

In 2011, Creamer tied for second place at the RR Donnelley LPGA Founders Cup. She won her first major championship at the U.S. Women's Open in 2010.

Hope Solo

Goalkeeper, U.S. Women's National Team (soccer)

Rating: 2.83

Solo is a stand out on the women's team. She has lost only one game in the past six years. while goalkeeping for the team

Cesc Fabregas

Midfielder, Spanish National Team

Write-in candidate

The Spanish midfielder moved over to the Premier League in 2003 to play for Arsenal FC. The Arsenal captain boasted 29 starts during the 2010-2011 season.

Caroline Wozniacki

Tennis

Rating: 2.89

The Danish tennis beauty has won 18 singles titles and and two doubles titles.

Gretchen Bleiler

Snowboarder

Rating: 2.92

Bleiler's life as a snowboarder began when she was 10 and her family moved to Colorado. That move would ultimately lead to her a 2010 win at the Winter X Games.

Alicia Sacramone

Gymnast

Rating: 2.92

After a break from the sport, Sacramone won in 2010 a World Championship Gold medal in vault. Overall, she has won nine career World Championships medals.

Gabrielle Reece

Women's Beach Volleyball League

Rating: 3.09

Not many women can play competitive volleyball while pregnant. But Gabby Reese can. She competed in 2007 on the pro beach volleyball circuit while five months pregnant.

Maria Sharapova

Tennis

Rating: 3.34

Sharapova ended the year ranked at No. 4, her highest since 2006. She reached the final at Wimbledon and the semis at Roland Garros.

