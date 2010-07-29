REVEALED: The Sad Fate Of North Korea's Losing Soccer Team

When North Korea lost all three matches in the World Cup, including a 7-0 thrashing by Portugal, international fans feared for their lives. A former coach said they might be sent to work in the coal mines.



But they got off with nothing more than public shaming.

Chosun Ilbo:

“Coach Kim Jong-hun and the team’s athletes were made to stand on a stage and other North Korean athletes and students took turns criticising the players. At the end of the session the team members were made to criticise their coach,” RFA quoted a source as saying.

A source in Sinuiju said the theme of the session was “criticising the betrayal of the trust of Kim Jong-un,” Kim Jong-il’s son and heir apparent. Coach Kim was probably reprimanded because somebody had to take the blame.” The source added there are rumours that he was expelled from the party or sent to work at a construction site in Pyongyang.”

Unfortunately, they’re still living in North Korea.

