REVEALED: The Original 'Google Phone' From 2006

As part of Oracle’s lawsuit against Google over Java, the company showed off details of Google’s original smartphone concept from 2006.



The Verge published the designs.

The so-called “Google Phone” looks a lot like BlackBerrys at the time. Google reportedly pitched the phone to T-Mobile and said it would help subsidise the cost.

Not much was revealed as far as specs go, but it does give you a good idea of what Google’s mobile strategy was in the pre-Android days. This was before the iPhone, so keyboards and tiny screens were still in style.

The concept design is below. You can see more on The Verge.

Photo: The Verge

