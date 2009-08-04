Revealed: The Identity Of The Guy Passed Out On The Bull

John Carney

Remember that dude who seemed to be passed out on the iconic Wall Street bull dressed in nothing but his underwear?

New York Magazine tracked him down:

Well, it turns out the guy was not dead, not passed out, not an intern, and not even young! He was Peter Killy, a fortysomething actor who was making an indie movie, The Robber Barons of Wall Street. This particular pose was a shot they plan to use for the promotional poster.

“I am slightly disturbed that this opportunistic photographer never bothered to see if I was dead or alive,” Killy told us. “I had my photographer and director there, they said a police car drove by and didn’t even stop. That was the funniest part of all … It was just like another day in the financial district.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.