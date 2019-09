Major props to paidContent founder Rafat Ali for spotting the mythical Facebook phone in the wild.



It turns out it’s been in Kenya all this time, right under our noses.

We hope you bought one, Rafat.

(There actually is a “Facebook phone” made by HTC called the HTC Status. This doesn’t appear to be it, though.)

Photo: Twitter / @rafat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.