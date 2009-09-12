REVEALED: The Buyer Of The $28 Million Chair

Remember back in March during the very depths of the crisis, there was a story about PE boss Henry Kravis spending $28 million on a single antique chair?



Well, it wasn’t true. Kravis never paid that much for any chair, but up until now we never knew who bought it. Alas, ChairGate has been solved.

Well, you can stop sleuthing. The winner of the chair was Greek shipping magnate Dinos Martinos, according to Bloomberg.

At first blush, it seems weird that anyone, no matter how rich, would spend $28 million on a single chair while the whole world seemed to be going to hell in a handbasket. But then, what could be more logical than dumping cash in exchange for hard, usable assets? Like chairs.

(Via Marion Maneker)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.