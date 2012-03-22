REVEALED: The Best Place To Get A Steak On Wall Street

56 Beaver St.

Rating average: 2.66 out of 4

Cost of an average meal: $67

'The appetizers came out promptly -- too promptly, in fact. We were halfway finished with them before we finally received our wine. We had tuna tartar and the iceberg salad, both of which were really quite good.

'For our entree we ordered the porterhouse for two, with sides of creamed spinach, brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes. We waited....and waited....and waited....the table next to us, who ordered just moments before us, finally received their porterhouse for 2 so we assumed it wouldn't be much longer.

'It was. It took nearly 45 minutes total, and only appeared after we asked the waiter if it'd be much longer. Because of the ridiculous wait, at least he was kind enough to offer glasses of wine on the house, which was nice.

'Our steak was delicious, if not cooked perfectly -- we ordered medium rare and the strip was mostly medium rare but the filet side was easily medium with some parts bordering on medium well.'