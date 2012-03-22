REVEALED: The Best Place To Get A Steak On Wall Street

Photo: Sur la table
New Yorkers love their steak.But do they prefer Peter Luger’s or Delmonico’s?
We asked readers to rate New York’s best steak houses and took the average rating for the winners of our survey.
So check it out, and if you have qualms with who was placed where, leave your comments below. Just remember — you picked them!
261 Water Street
Rating average: 2.44 out of 4
'It's too bad Yelp doesn't feature a timeline slider of sorts as the performance of the service at MarkJoseph varies from start to end of our dinner. Starting at Time A we were in a pristine state of good service, a primordial garden of eating.
'By the arrival of our main courses and exclusion of a friend's sides, the first seeds of doubt were sown. Moving along, with other guests not having their water glasses refilled or tea/coffee service offered, the Fall from grace had fully completed as we exited with a new awareness of good and bad service, all during the same meal.' -- Yelp reviewer
123 W. 52nd St.
Rating average: 2.49 out of 4
'Simple, no-frills steakhouse that focuses on quality food rather than haute ambiance. I'm fine with that. Service is competent and attentive, comprised mostly of guys who look like they could be your whiskey-drinking, grouse-hunting uncle.
'I've never had a server here who wasn't wonderful. It ain't cheap, but this is your typical high-end steakhouse as far as prices are concerned. You can rest assured that the last thing they'll do is skimp you on the portions; most of the dishes here could feed a small army.
'But when you're shelling out dough, the last thing you want is to leave hungry. There is always the doggie bag, and their canine mascot encourages you to bring home leftovers.' -- Yelp reviewer
37 E. 50th St.
Rating average: 2.53 out of 4
'The décor is a little dated; HOWEVER it has a very cool, 'Wall St-esque' feel to it. The drinks are a little pricey, but the wine-by-the-glass selection is very interesting and offers terrific quality compared to most.
'They do have one of the better quality Filet's in the city (only Keens has a better one in my opinion); however their sides are a little '80s-ish. A little creativity as a whole would be appreciated.' -- Yelp reviewer
381 Park Ave.
Rating average: 2.55 out of 4
'As for the food, we had the tableside-made caesar salad and a regular farmer's market greens salad, both were excellent. I had the petit filet mignon on the bone, and my friend had a larger cut (can't remember which one).
'The steaks came nice and hot, and were both covered in a pastrami-like coating of peppercorns. It added wonderful flavour to the steak. I'd never had a filet mignon on the bone, and it was tender and delicious. For sides we shared a baked potato and grilled asparagus, which was nicely done.
'We each had a glass of wine with dinner, and then shared the bananas foster sundae. I can honestly say that I was full - but not overly so - and the food was paced nicely.' -- Yelp reviewer
28 E. 63rd St.
Rating average: 2.57 out of 4
'Went here for a nice business dinner. It was a very nIce place. As with most steak house restaurants, it was pretty expensive and the portions are larger than anyone should eat.
'I had two of the specials, a black bean soup and the Veal Milanese which was good but was pretty much a very expensive Veal Parmesan.
'Had a very nice time. Service was very good.' -- Yelp reviewer
10 Columbus Circle
Rating average: 2.64 out of 4
'I started with the crab cake (some people's steak house go to is a Caesar, some go oysters, I go crab cake) and it was not undelicious, but also not memorable or distinguishable from any other crab cake I've had in the city. For steak I went with the strip, which was again fine.
'Perhaps I've been spoiled by the likes of Luger's, BLT Prime, etc and am therefore unable to offer Porter House the praise it perhaps deserves. The setting is nice and the staff was excellent, but the food was just ok.' -- Yelp reviewer
56 Beaver St.
Rating average: 2.66 out of 4
'The appetizers came out promptly -- too promptly, in fact. We were halfway finished with them before we finally received our wine. We had tuna tartar and the iceberg salad, both of which were really quite good.
'For our entree we ordered the porterhouse for two, with sides of creamed spinach, brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes. We waited....and waited....and waited....the table next to us, who ordered just moments before us, finally received their porterhouse for 2 so we assumed it wouldn't be much longer.
'It was. It took nearly 45 minutes total, and only appeared after we asked the waiter if it'd be much longer. Because of the ridiculous wait, at least he was kind enough to offer glasses of wine on the house, which was nice.
'Our steak was delicious, if not cooked perfectly -- we ordered medium rare and the strip was mostly medium rare but the filet side was easily medium with some parts bordering on medium well.'
111 E. 22nd St.
Rating average: 2.68 out of 4
'I liked my experience here, but the porterhouse was just not that good when it should have been the best part.
'The complimentary chicken liver pate was amazing. The popovers were good. The bacon was lacking. Not as thick and juicy as steakhouse bacon should be. The tuna tartare was delicious! Definitely recommended.
'The sides and desserts were nothing to write home about, and we tried pretty much all of them among the 7 of us. And at $150 per person with wine, the steak was just not good enough.' -- Yelp reviewer
57 W. 58th St.
Rating average: 2.74 out of 4
'Stopped by for lunch while on business in the city. Great place to go with an expense account. Great for business meetings.
'Very classy interior with a presentation that could make McDonald's look like cuisine.
'The food is excellent too. I had the open faced filet with onion rings and haricots. Nice mix and the perfect amount of food. My filet was slightly overcooked but the meat was very tasty.' -- Yelp reviewer
56 9th Ave.
Rating average: 2.74 out of 4
'Ok the service wasn't very attentive, but I have to admit the prime rib was among the best I've ever tasted and the portion size was HUGE!
'The sides were just OK, and the Caesar Salad with garlic bread were pretty good.
'Overall a very good steakhouse considering they've been around for like 150 yrs. I might be back to try the Kobe beef burger next time.' -- Yelp reviewer
201 E. 49th St.
Rating average: 2.76 out of 4
'Granted, the food was great. Steaks were done to perfection as well as accompanied by their signature house steak sauce, and the sides of macaroni and cheese and the creamed spinach were wonderful complements to the meal.
'The service, however, was entirely something else. Our waiter was rude, crass, and unprofessional. ' -- Yelp reviewer
Multiple locations
Rating average: 2.76 out of 4
'Meh. Seriously overpriced mediocre food.' -- Yelp reviewer
72 W. 36th St.
Rating average: 2.78 out of 4
'One of the top steaks I've ever had. Cooked to perfection and simply enormous. Shrimp cocktail was large and tasty too.
'Service was extremely efficient... unfortunately to the point where I felt almost a touch rushed. That's really the only reason I'll ding them a star. But really this is a great place.' -- Yelp reviewer
210 E. 46th St.
Rating average: 2.8 out of 4
'Great food, but the menu wasn't really anything I haven't seen before from other steakhouses. Their wine list is impressive, and our server was very knowledgable and friendly. Lots of suits...
'I might return for a business dinner but not to socialize. As far as steakhouses go, nothing really sets it apart, but I did enjoy my meal and no complaints about the service.' -- Yelp reviewer
Various Locations
Rating average: 2.85 out of 4
'I had the caesar salad, filet mignon, and the cheesecake - a pretty serious dinner. It was all around good, not great. For some reason the salad didn't stand out, and I didn't even feel it was worth finishing. The filet mignon was very good - my medium-rare was actually medium-rare (unlike Delmonico's who plopped a very medium filet mignon in front of me the week before). Cheesecake was fantastic, though it's hard to find a cheesecake I don't like...
'The one (big) gripe I did have was with the service. We went through three courses in an hour-fifteen, hour and a half tops. I think I've spent more time eating a meal at Bareburger than here.' -- Yelp reviewer
13 E. 12th St.
Rating average: 3.04 out of 4
'Goose fat potatoes and the creamed spinach we love but the steak was not up to par with Peter Luger's in my opinion.
'The place was dark but romantic in a way. Pricey though and the service was unmemorable!' -- Yelp reviewer
Various locations
Rating average: 3.13 out of 4
'Wolfgang's is a good steakhouse. I ordered the Filet Mignon and Onion Rings. The food and the service were very good.
'But it was your typical NYC steakhouse. There was nothing that really stands out and will make me want to come back soon. I wouldn't turn down a return trip but I don't think I'll be rushing back.' -- Yelp reviewer
1221 Avenue of the Americas
Rating average: 3.16 out of 4
'Perfectly cooked meat, amazing sides, wine, and great service... How can you go wrong?
'The only reason why this place is getting a 4 and NOT a 5 is: 1) The price (there are steak houses with comparable taste and a little more bang for your buck). 2) The atmosphere... Very old school, but on the brink of trying to hard.' -- Yelp reviewer
178 Broadway, Brooklyn
Rating average: 3.42 out of 4
Peter Luger is legendary, that's all there is to it. Everyone talks about how wonderful it is, but we thought there might be some secret contender waiting to dethrone it -- but no.
'Since our readers seem to love Peter Luger so much, we thought we'd check it out for ourselves.
'It's hard to argue with their enormous, thick cuts of bacon (that used to be an insider, off the menu treat until Wall Streeters asked that it be put on the menu). It's even harder to argue with their Steak for Two, a massive Porterhouse steak made of filet mignon and New York strip.
'It melts in your mouth. If you have room for desert, try the cheesecake or on of their well-known sundaes.
'But again, that's if you have room.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.