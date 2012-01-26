REVEALED: The Bars Where New York's Media Elites Booze After Work

Photo: Image: Kevin Lincoln — Business Insider
Journalists like to go to bars.We don’t have any scientific or statistical evidence to back this up. Call it an observation.
And that observation got us thinking: in New York, where do writers and editors from the city’s biggest, most influential publications tend to hang out?
We polled some fellow journos, and then we took up a camera and went for a walk.
The guide that resulted isn’t comprehensive, yet. We’ve got a few examples, but if we missed your publication, shoot us an email at [email protected] and we’ll try to account for you as well.
We started in midtown with BLOOMBERG, which is located at 59th and Lex. Bloomberg has a huge number of employees, so we got two different answers from the reporters we talked to.
The younger folks we talked to spoke for Bar Vetro, which is a few blocks away. And in our time drinking with Bloomberg employees, we've mingled with local consultants and I-bankers at bars up and down Second Ave.
Next, we made our way down the 4/5/6. Word is, some FORBES employees like to hang out at El Cantinero, a margarita/tequila-type bar on University Place that's really, really cheap.
THE NEW YORK OBSERVER tends to like Scratcher on 5th St. — so much, in fact, that they held their Media Power Singles Mixer there. We'll endorse Scratcher as well: it has a pleasant, wood-dominated atmosphere with a good happy hour. We've also been told NYO likes the Bullmoose Salon in Hell's Kitchen.
Now it's time to hit the Conde bars. The Conde Nast building is located at 4 Times Square, which puts it in a difficult position in terms of low-key hangouts. You just have to know where to look.
We'll begin with Jimmy's Corner, a favourite of GQ writers and editors and NEW YORKER factcheckers, as well as other young Conde types.
Jimmy's is decked out with some great sports memorabilia, especially boxing stuff. Best part, even for non-media types: despite being a stone's throw from Times Square, it's mostly devoid of tourists.
As you might guess with Conde, many writers and editors prefer non-sports bar destinations. High-end Italian restaurant Osteria al Doge is a popular site for editors to have a glass of wine in a small group.
And VANITY FAIR likes the Lambs Club, a metallic, landmarked old-school restaurant on 44th St., inside the Chatwal Hotel.
The Lambs Club is slick and stylish; its name is taken from a an early-20th century theatre group that operated in the building.
Heading 10 blocks uptown, we enter Time Inc./News Corp. territory. We hear seafood restaurant McCormick and Schmick's, on 52nd St., houses FORTUNE people pretty frequently.
We attended THE NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE'S holiday party here, which featured a reading by John Jeremiah Sullivan and tons of GQ/NYT Magazine talent. NEWSWEEK has also been known to frequent the pub.
In a sobering, beautiful touch, the Half King has a memorial in the main room to photographer and Oscar-nominated director Tim Hetherington, a friend of the bar who tragically lost his life in Libya.
What's the BUSINESS INSIDER bar, you ask? Votes from staff include Pete's Tavern, Old Town, Rye and Duke's. But we're partial to Barfly, a festive sports bar on Third Ave. where some of the younger reporters often end up for a remarkably cheap happy hour. ($2 Budweiser!)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.