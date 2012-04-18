REVEALED: Sallie Krawcheck's No. 1 Rule For Women On Wall Street

Photo: CNBC

Sallie Krawcheck’s Q&A in next month’s issue of women’s magazine Marie Claire has just hit newsstands.In the piece, the former president of global wealth and investment management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch — who was unceremoniously ousted from her post last September — shared her No. 1 rule for all women working in business.



Did balancing career and family get easier once you got to the top?

I have a set of rules that I always enjoy sharing with women about working in business. The first is to choose your husband carefully. With all relationships, you don’t want to gloss over the romantic part. But it’s also important to understand how your day-to-day life is going to work. If you’re caught in a meeting and walk through the door late, what you want is a spouse who says, “Can I get you a glass of wine?” versus “Where were you?” with an eye roll.

