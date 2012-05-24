Revealed: Mobile Advertising Strategy From Top Publishers

Mobile smartphones and tablets offer new revenue for publishers who can advertise smartly on them — and The Weather Channel’s popular mobile app is the latest to demonstrate it.



Roughly 100,000 users daily download the app, for a total of 78 million downloads on smartphones and tablets combined to date, The Weather Channel Companies (TWCC) says. That’s an impressive number for an app that’s neither inherently social like a group game, nor a trendy flash-in-the-pan.

This growth driven by the need for highly accurate, real-time, location-specific information. In turn, the publisher is crafting its monetization strategy around advertisements that appeal to this need.

“The future of mobile advertising is delivering highly contextually relevant messages to users at the right place and time,” according to Curt Hecht, the revenue head at TWCC.

You can hear more at the Mobile Advertising Conference on June 14 in New York. Business Insider is convening publishers, brands and technologists to dig into mobile advertising strategy. Early-bird tickets are on sale now– and the price jumps on Friday.

In addition to Hecht, who used to craft technology strategy for mega-agency Publicis and will participate in a keynote interview, speakers at the Mobile Advertising Conference include:

Tim Reis, Head of Mobile Display, Google

Chris McCann, President, 1-800-Flowers.com

Brian Sugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Sugar Inc.

Chris Golier, VP Mobile Marketing, NHL

Dominique Nguyen, Director of Emerging Media, Bravo

Jason Wagenheim, VP & Publisher, Teen Vogue

Michael Bayle, SVP, ESPN Mobile

Jonathan Carson, CEO Digital, Nielsen

Giordano Contestabile, Sr. Dir. Product and Business Strategy, Mobile, PopCap Games

Fritz Desir, Director Experience Strategy & Architecture, TribalDDB

Check out the full speaker faculty for more. Then grab your ticket.

You can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for updates and discounts. See you at the Mobile Advertising Conference in June!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.