REVEALED: Maxim Magazine's 'Sexiest Financial Reporter' In America

Popular men’s magazine Maxim has crowned Fox News Channel’s Jenna Lee as the “sexiest financial reporter.”



“The foxy Fox News Channel anchor is smart, sexy and knows exactly when you should divest your 401(k),” the magazine wrote.

(We’ve included the image from the March edition of the magazine below.)

You can catch Lee co-hosting her Fox weekday show “Happening Now” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The redhead previously co-anchored Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Morning” from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. In fact, she was one of the first anchors for Fox Business, which launched in 2007.

The rest of her resume includes a gig at Forbes.com and NY1. She graduated from the University of Santa Barbara and earned her master’s in journalism at Columbia.

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

