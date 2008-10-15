Revealed: Jon Stewart Weeks Behind On Important Financial News

We love Jon Stewart here. Who doesn’t? But it pains us to say this: He may not be the best source for financial news during these troubled times. Sure, he had a good “here’s how to fix the economy” rant earlier this month, but we fear he may be slipping. Last night, for instance, Stewart expressed amazement after discovering CNBC’s “decabox”, where it crams 10 analysts onscreen at once. But SAI readers know that this old, old news:



Check out the ticker at the bottom of the screen. Remember Dow 9800? Way back in Oct. 6, 2008? Those were the days!

But if you insist on getting your stock market analysis from Stewart anyway, we’re not going to stop you. And if you can spare an entire five minutes, stick it out through the end of this clip. We do think his advice about never, ever looking away from the ticker is good advice.



