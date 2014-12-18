Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Lamborghini Huracán Supercar

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann The Lamborghini Huracán debuted in Geneva earlier this year.

The all-new Lamborghini Huracán supplants the Gallardo, the most popular Lamborghini model ever.

The Huracán was introduced this March at the Geneva Motor Show.

Powered by a 5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower, it does 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 201 mph.

Here’s everything you need and want to know about the latest and maybe greatest Lamborghini supercar.

[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.