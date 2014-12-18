Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Lamborghini Huracán Supercar

REUTERS/Arnd WiegmannThe Lamborghini Huracán debuted in Geneva earlier this year.
The all-new Lamborghini Huracán supplants the Gallardo, the most popular Lamborghini model ever.
The Huracán was introduced this March at the Geneva Motor Show.
Powered by a 5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower, it does 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 201 mph.
Here’s everything you need and want to know about the latest and maybe greatest Lamborghini supercar.
[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]
The Huracán succeeds the Gallardo, the most popular Lamborghini ever. Half of the cars Lamborghini has built in its 50-year history are Gallardos. Pictured is the last one ever built.
Lamborghini first told us about the Huracán in December 2013, soon after the last Gallardo was built.
Continuing a Lambo tradition, the car is named for a famous bull that fought in Spain in 1879, 'showing his unrelenting character and remaining defiant and invincible, thus entering into the legend of fighting bulls' history.'
5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower, revised version of the one in the Gallardo
It's a revised version of the engine used in the Gallardo, and is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
If you want to show off the engine, go for the transparent bonnet -- just an extra £5,256 ($8,800) in the UK.
That seems low once you start adding options like a $4,900 rear camera -- a feature that's standard on the $18,190 Honda Civic.
The interior is comfortable for long drives, with more space and better visibility than in the Gallardo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.