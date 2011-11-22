REVEALED: How Whitney Tilson Stays In Shape And Saves Money At The Same Time

T2 Partners founder Whitney Tilson was featured in the Wall Street Journal [via Dealbreaker] this past weekend, and not about his investment strategies or economic insights. It was about his personal finances.



Tilson offered a piece of advice to the article “How to Save $10,000 By Next Thanksgiving” on how to be thrifty.

Here’s his tidbit:

“I save a small fortune in taxi and subway fares—plus untold hours sitting in traffic or on a subway platform—by riding my bike everywhere in Manhattan,” says hedge-fund manager Whitney Tilson. “Plus, it’s great exercise!” Savings: You name it, but at least $4,000 a year. (Plus, you can save on the gym.)

Note: With $262 million under management at his hedge fund, how much does $4,000 really mean in the long run?

