REVEALED: The Top Porn Search Term For Every US State

The pornographic website PornHub was kind enough to release data on the top search terms from each U.S. state to Tableau Public (via Gizmodo).

They have an outstanding visualisation (link has no images but search terms may be NSFW-ish) over there, but we took the data to make this chart showing the top search term from each individual state.

The results are a bit surprising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.