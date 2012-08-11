REVEALED: Here Are The Acts Performing During Sunday's Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Spice Girls will reunite on Sunday to perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Sunday marks the final day of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, and with that, the epic closing ceremonies.E! News has exclusively learned just which British musical acts will be taking the stage to mark the milestone.



The Who, George Michael, Take That, Queen with Brian May, Jessie J, Madness, Pet Shop Boys, Russell Brand and teen boy band sensation One Direction are all set to perform.

But the real headliner is ’90s girl band The Spice Girls, who will reunite for the first time since their 2008 reunion tour.

Check out these fun pics of the group rehearsing for Sunday’s show on top of studded, vintage VW beetles.

Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, said recently, “We literally flew the flag—and Geri even wore it—around the globe. We were proud to be British and to be successful internationally, and we were the last band probably to do that…So I think it would be a real shame if we weren’t acknowledged in some way at the Olympics.”

