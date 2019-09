Jay-Z was at Goldman Sachs last week because he is a client of Goldman Sachs private wealth management business, a person familiar with the matter says.



Yesterday we asked why the rapper had made a widely reported stop at 85 Broad Street last week.

Now we know. Goldman manages Jay-Z’s money and he was meeting with his advisers there.

