Over on Quora, the question was asked: “How do the Claw crane ‘arcade game’ machines work?”



The answer!

Read Quote of Zach Baker’s answer to Arcade Games: How do the Claw crane ‘arcade game’ machines work? on Quora

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.