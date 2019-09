Google is about to unveil its AdPlanner at the Advertising Research Foundation conference. We thought you’d appreciate an early look. It’s another Web measurement service, and as we reported yesterday, it appears to be a competitor to Nielsen Online, comScore and Quantcast, targeted at media buyers. Details here on Google’s AdWords blog.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.