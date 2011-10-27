REVEALED: Google Paid $151 Million For Zagat

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Google paid $151 million in cash to acquire Zagat in September, according to the company’s latest quarterly filing with the SEC.That’s higher than the $125 million reported by the Wall Street Journal and would make Zagat the company’s ninth-largest acquisition ever.



The filing also reveals that Google paid $114 million for the German company Daily Deals, which is higher than the $150 million reported at the time.

No new details were revealed about the proposed $12.5 billion buy of Motorola, which Google still expects to close in late 2011 or early 2012.

Other than those big three, Google said it had paid $502 million to make 54 purchases of companies and “intangible assets” during the first nine months of the year. None of those buys are material to Google’s earnings, either individually or in aggregate, said the company.

