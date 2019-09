Tonight at Facebook’s press conference to announce its Foursquare-squasher, Facebook Places, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed a few ceremonies the company goes through when it launches new products.



They’re kind of wacky. There’s a gong. And a huge switch. Watch:



