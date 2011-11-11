REVEALED: Bridgewater Is The Hedge Fund That Gave Yale Students Fancy Popcorn And $100

Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates — the largest hedge fund in the world — is the firm that gave Yale students $100 and some gourmet popcorn during a campus recruiting event, Business Insider has learned.Yale senior English major and president of the Yale College Democrats, Marina Keegan, wrote an op-ed in Dealbook where she discusses hedge funds strategic marketing tactics.



This sometimes means enticing the students with fancy popcorn.

From Dealbook:

“Last May, one of the largest hedge funds in the world paid me $100 to eat gourmet popcorn and explain why I wasn’t applying for one of its (lucrative!) jobs. As I sat in a hotel suite with six other Yale students – musicians, biologists, dramatists, other-ists – and answered questions about my future plans, I got this uneasy feeling that the man in the beautiful suit was going to take my Hopes and Dreams back to some lab to figure out the best way to crush them.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.