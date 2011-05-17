REVEALED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Had Secret Love Child For Years With Member Of Household Staff

Photo: schumachergirl1956 via Flickr

Last week it came out that Arnold Schwarzenegger and his longtime wife Maria Shriver were splitting up.Today: the next shoe drops.



The LA Times reports that Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a love child with a member of his houshold staff for over a decade, and that up until recently, Shriver had no idea.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” Schwarzenegger said Monday night in a statement issued to The Times in response to questions. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.

