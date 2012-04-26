Internal Google Presentation On Android Reveals Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About How It Makes Money

Google unleashed a treasure trove of information in its trial with Oracle today.



Included in that was a presentation Android chief Andy Rubin made in 2010, in which Google projected revenue of about $280 million that year off its Android division.

The Verge appears to be the first site that has dug up the entire presentation.

