Internal Google Presentation On Android Reveals Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About How It Makes Money

Google unleashed a treasure trove of information in its trial with Oracle today.
Included in that was a presentation Android chief Andy Rubin made in 2010, in which Google projected revenue of about $280 million that year off its Android division.
The Verge appears to be the first site that has dug up the entire presentation.
...and finally, the meat of the presentation. It looks like Google revised its forecast revenue for Android down after a weaker first couple of months in 2010.
Here's everything that was planned for 2010. Gingerbread, the next big release, was right around the corner.
Even Google expected to only have a small number of paid applications. A drop in the bucket compared to advertisements.
