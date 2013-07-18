REVEALED: 7 Mind-Melting Social Media Secrets Big Australian Companies Have Taken From Science

Tactics

Sociologist Mark Granovetter's 1973 paper, 'Strength Of Weak Ties', underpins many of today's corporate social media strategies.

According to Granovetter, there are four components to a relationship: time, intensity, trust and reciprocity.

'Time' describes the amount of time spent together, not the total length of a relationship, Wu explains.

Intensity refers to the quality of time spent together, trust reflects transparency and openness, and reciprocity reflects how both parties - the company and the customer - have to gain from the customer engaging with the brand's online community.

'When you build these four components individually, you will have a stronger relationship. There are tactics to build these components,' Wu says.

Wu acknowledged people and organisations may appear insincere if they apply social media strategies and tactics carelessly.

'Some people think, oh with gamification you can do behavioural conditioning: I'm going to condition these people to be like pigeons and do these tasks for me. But customers are smart. They're going to know that they're being taken advantage of,' he says.

'With science, we discover knowledge. We codify it. How people or businesses want to use that, it's their choice. We can provide guidance, but ultimately, knowledge is agnostic of how it's being applied.'