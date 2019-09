Photo: Newsweek

Dominique Strauss-Kahn could be getting a new job: writer.Chrystia Freeland, editor of Reuters.com, wants to recruit the French economist to her stable.



“He has a little bit of time,” she tells New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman.

The column will focus on the future of Europe, an appropriate topic all things considered.

