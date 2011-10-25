Sources Say Zynga To IPO Ahead Of Turkey Day

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Shares of social gaming company Zynga are set to begin trading the week before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a report by Reuters.Zynga CEO Mark Pincus canceled his appearance at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco last week as part of the company’s IPO preparations. That means Zynga’s IPO road show, where Pincus and his executives will sell the company to investors, could begin soon.



Four of Zynga’s social games — CityVille, Texas HoldEm Poker, Empires & Allies and FarmVille — are among the top 10 applications on Facebook, according to AppData.

Groupon also began its road show last week. Zynga and Groupon are two of the most hotly-anticipated initial public offerings this year.

The sources listed in the story said the IPO plans were not final. We’ve contacted Zynga and will update if they say anything new.

