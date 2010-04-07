Reuters Wants To Meet With The Pentagon About 2007 Military Attack

Thompson Reuters CEO Tom Glocer plans to address the Pentagon about the Wikileaks.org video.

Yesterday, Wikileaks.org posted a video of the tragic killing of two of their staffers in a 2007 attack in Iraq by the U.S. military.Now an email from Reuters editor in chief David Schlesinger notes that he and Thomson Reuters (TRI) CEO Tom Glocer want to go to the Pentagon and “press the need to learn lessons from this tragedy.”



“It is impossible to watch and listen to the video dispassionately,” he wrote. “I struggle with my emotions the way I’m sure many of you struggle as well.”

Reuters’ own story about the leaked video is posted here.

More from the email, posted on Reuters’ blog:

I believe that we as an organisation and I as an individual must fight for journalists’ safety. I will continue to campaign for better training for the military – to help as much as possible to teach the difference in form between a camera and an rpg or between a tripod and a weapon. I will continue to press for thorough and objective investigations. I will continue to insist that governments the world over recognise the rights of journalists to do their jobs. I will continue to ensure that our rules and operating procedures are the safest in the industry.

