REPORT: Reuters Will Suspend Exclusive Early Peeks At Market-Moving Data

The New York Times Peter Lattman reports Thomson Reuters will suspend its service of providing data to an exclusive subscriber list two seconds before they report it publicly. This is according to Lattman’s unnamed source.



Reuters has been paying the University of Michigan at least $1 million a year to distribute consumer confidence data early to a list of money management customers, he writes.

But New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had opened an investigation into the practice.

