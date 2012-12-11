You People Are Spending Way Too Much Money On Apple Stuff, Says Reuters

The problem

Here’s a weird one from Chris Taylor at Reuters.He says Americans are spending way too much money on iPhones, iPods, iPads, and everything else Apple makes.



Taylor calls it an “Apple Tax,” saying that people are burning their hard earned cash on devices and accessories they don’t need:

The analogy of an Apple tax might sound facetious, but think about it. Median U.S. household income was $50,054 in 2011, according to the Census Bureau. That means a sizable chunk of that is getting diverted to Apple headquarters in Cupertino.

Remember, this is not something that consumers are being forced to pay. They are dipping willingly into their own pockets, because they’re essentially slaves to the devices.

Um, what?

People buy iPhones because they like them. They buy iPads because they like them. They buy apps and music and whatever else because they like those things.

They aren’t slaves. If they don’t want to buy these things they can stop. And they don’t need Reuters telling them how to spend their money.

