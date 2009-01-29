Reuters Scoops Itself By Twittering From Davos

George Soros just predicted that the global economic collapse could end up being worse than the Great Depression. How do we know? Because Reuters’ editor in chief, David Schlesinger, Twittered the speech live from Davos.



Journalism evolves!

Question for David: If a Reuters correspondent had done that, would you fire him/her? Or just view the tweets as building-up-the-appetite for the forthcoming wire story?

