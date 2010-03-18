Reuters Preps Financial Infographics Service For Newspapers

From paidContent:



As major newspaper publishers have seen profits return ad declines slow a bit, Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is hoping that the time is right to sell a new product designed to enhance understaffed business sections. The news wire plans to unveil its Reuters Financial Infographics initiative, which provides automated delivery of customisable, print-ready financial data layouts to U.S. papers.

