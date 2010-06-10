Reuters, News Corp. And Other Mainstream Media Blow It Again -- Pass Up iPad Security Breach Scoop They're Now All Reporting

The individual who leaked Apple’s alleged security breach of 114,000 iPad owners (including White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel!), offered the scoop to several traditional media outlets before giving it exclusively to Ryan Tate of Gawker.



Reuters, News Corp., The Washington Post and The San Fransico Chronicle all ignored emails from the tipster, an “Internet activist” known as “Weev,” according to Taylor Buley of Forbes:

“i disclosed this to other press organisations first (ones who had ipad users affected by the breach, lol) and was ignored,” writes Weev in an email. “gawker found out and ran with it immediately.”



To prove it, Weev sent Forbes copies of emails sent to press at Reuters, News Corp, The Washington Post and The San Francisco Chronicle. The veracity of the emails has not been confirmed, but each has a timestamp dating back to Sunday night.

Asked if Gawker paid for the scoop, Weev said the publication did not provide remuneration. “we did a benefit analysis and decided they could take our story viral the fastest,” he writes in an email.

