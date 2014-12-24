Reuters Reveals Its Most Popular Instagram Photos Of The Year

The photo agency Reuters has one of the most popular Instagram accounts online, currently boasting 111,000 followers.

Each day the account posts the best images from Reuters photographers around the world, featuring compelling imagery and stories that need to be shared.

Here are the original photos of Reuters’ 29 most popular Instagram posts from 2014, based on likes and comments, along with their original captions.

'A man and his dog jump into the sea in Piran, October 5, 2014.' 'A hot air balloon floats past an almost full rising moon on a warm fall evening near Encinitas, California, on October 5, 2014.' 'Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called 'castell' during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, October 5, 2014. The formation of human towers is a tradition in the area of Catalonia.' 'Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcelona Regatta in front of Trieste harbour, October 12, 2014. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,800 participants. The race began in 1969 and takes place on the second Sunday in October.' 'A combination picture shows multi-coloured houses on the Venetian island of Burano are seen in this photo, taken August 25, 2014.' 'Active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern's face, as pictured in this image provided by NASA on October 8, 2014.' 'A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on October 9, 2014.' 'The Virginia Creeper plant covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'Or Bont Tearoom in Llanrwst, North Wales, has turned to copper red as Autumn approaches, in this photo dated September 23, 2014.' 'The moon is pictured behind a Ferris wheel on the pier in Santa Monica, California after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a 'blood moon', on October 8, 2014. The coppery, reddish colour the moon takes is made as it passes into Earth's shadow.' 'A boy looks up at a mural reading 'A Wish for Peace' in Medford, Massachusetts, September 15, 2014.' 'Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 17, 2014.' 'Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, November 2, 2014. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain.' 'A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House, August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual.' Another image of the Supermoon, this one as it rises over houses in Olvera in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, on July 12, 2014, was a popular image on Reuters' instagram, as well. 'A child, cuddling a cat, rests under a shelter at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, China, on August 5, 2014. An earthquake in China that weekend triggered landslides that killed more than 600 people, state media reported.' 'A musher races with his dogs during the European Championship sled dog race in Venek, November 22, 2014.' 'A general view of Vermelha beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro, November 21, 2014.' 'A man walks on the street during heavy smog in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, early November 19, 2014.' 'A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon on November 18, 2014.' 'Typhoon survivors, rescuers, and aid workers in Tacloban city release sky lanterns to commemorate the victims who perished during the onslaught of Typhoon Haiyan, in this photo taken on November 8, 2014. Candles lit up the streets of the central Filipino city in remembrance of the 6,300 people who died a year ago during the deadly typhoon.' 'A young girl places a rose at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2014.' 'A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, October 31, 2014. The baby gorilla was born three days prior, and was the first sired by the zoo's new Silverback who arrived from France in 2012.' 'People stand around 'Umbrellas,' the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos, as it's illuminated in pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, October 21, 2014.' 'Women with their faces painted pose in downtown Mexico City, November 1, 2014. About 509 women gathered in an attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of women dressed to look like 'Catrina,' a character also known as 'The Elegant Death' and created by Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s. Mexicans celebrate the annual Day of the Dead on November 1 and 2.' 'A boy cleans the gravestone of a loved one at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east of Manila, on November 1, 2014. Thousands of Filipino Catholics packed into cemeteries on the 1st, as the Philippines celebrated All Saints Day by visiting the graves of their loved ones.' 'Newborn giant panda triplets, born to giant panda Juxiao, are seen inside an incubator at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China on August 17, 2014. According to local media, this is the fourth set of giant panda triplets born with the help of artificial insemination procedures in China, and the birth is seen as a miracle due to the low reproduction rate of giant pandas.' 'A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan on October 28, 2014. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded.' 'German Oliver Struempfl competes to successfully set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of over 131 feet in Abensberg, Germany, September 7, 2014.' 'While polishing the clock, cleaners rappel down one of the faces of Big Ben, above the Houses of Parliament, in central London, August 19, 2014. A week has been set aside for the cleaning of what is officially known as the Great Clock, set in the Elizabeth Tower.' Now read how some of these photographers got the shot. Photographers reveal the stories behind 2014's most powerful pictures»

