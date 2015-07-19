Reuters reveals its most popular Instagram photos of the year (so far)

With a over 200,000 followers, Reuters’ Instagram has an impressive fan base, but an even more impressive image archive. Some 600 professional photographers work for the wire from all over the world, meaning Reuters is able to deliver groundbreaking, never-before-seen images straight to your phone.

This week the news wire shared its top 20 Instagram posts from 2015 thus far based on “like” count. These beautiful, touching images represent Reuters’ Instagram’s main goal: “to reflect the beauty and diversity around the world.”

Take a look at the images below in reverse order of popularity, along with their original Reuters captions. Like what you see? Be sure to follow Reuters on Instagram.

#20: 'Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana.' #19: 'Sanyu, a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf is nuzzled by another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain.' #18: 'People brave the cold and snow as they walk in the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul.' #17: 'The sunset illuminates the peaks of the mountains near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz.' #16: 'A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia.' #15: 'Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England.' #14: 'A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.' #13: 'A man stands under an umbrella while photographing a snow storm in Times Square, New York.' #12: 'Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile.' #11: 'A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan.' #10: 'Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province.' #9: 'Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt.' #8: 'An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands.' #7: 'A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne.' #6: 'Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.' #5: 'A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India.' #4: 'An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast.' #3: 'Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan.' #2: 'Benny Wasserman, 81, stands with other people dressed as Albert Einstein as they gather to establish a Guinness world record for the largest Einstein gathering, in Los Angeles, California.' #1: 'The White House is illuminated in rainbow colours in Washington.'

