Here's One Way To Botch A Report On The Epic Patent Fight Between Samsung And Apple

A Reuters editor might be in big trouble after letting a snarky note slip into the top of a published story on patent litigation between Apple and Samsung.



Here’s the offending comment:

“Last phrase of lead does not make sense. can we cut down the apple comment and focus on the flagrantly copying bit as it’s such a blatant advert for apple’s ‘values?'”



