25 mind-boggling photos from 2020 that will make you look twice

REUTERS/Umit Bektas Reuters’ oddest photos of 2020 included some unusual moments, like the time a man drove with dozens of geese in tow.

Reuters releases a collection of the oddest pictures photographers take each year.

In 2020, some photos in the series depict odd ways the coronavirus altered our lives with inventions like a plexiglass bubble and a hugging station.

Other pictures are optical illusions, like a child scooting over an artwork depicting a swimming pool. Another kid appears to be floating over Bangkok.

There are also images that simply captured unusual moments, like a man driving down a highway with dozens of geese perched on top of his car.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Each year, Reuters releases a collection of mind-boggling photos. Its 2020 series is full of bizarre images.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is a big part of this year’s collection, with some photos featuring face masks and plexiglass â€” things that would have confused people a year ago, and that have become part of our new normal in recent months.

Reuters also threw some optical illusions into the mix. These photos are so perfectly framed and timed that they look unreal. For example, one image shows a kid on a scooter on what looks like water, though it’s really a piece of art on the floor.

Other photos in the series highlight unusual things you don’t see every day, like a green puppy named Pistachio and a skateboarding dog.

Some photos — like this image of babies in face shields — show how the pandemic has altered the world in ways that would have seemed odd a year ago.

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Nurses hold two newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Peaeam 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nurses at Bangkok, Thailand’s Peaeam 9 hospital handcrafted tiny face shields for these newborn babies because their mother said they had to take a taxi or public transportation to get home,the hospital told Time.

This plexiglass bubble might have shocked people in 2019, but it’s become part of the new normal.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier This is a prototype of the Plex’Eat plexiglass bubble by Christophe Gernigon.

Source: Reuters

This outdoor yoga class in Toronto used individualized domes to minimise the spread of coronavirus, as Insider previously reported.

REUTERS/Carlos Osorio LMNTS Outdoor Studio cleans the domes in between classes.

Source: Insider

Before 2020, Alex Montagano’s hugging station — designed for hugging friends and family, as an article on The Guardian points out — might have looked odd.

REUTERS/Christinne Muschi Alex Montagano and his neighbour, Sharon Pearce-Anderson, used the hugging station.

Source: The Guardian

This year, surgical masks became commonplace on your face, but this gentleman was captured using one as a pair of underwear, The New York Post reported.

REUTERS/Simon Dawson The man was seen on Oxford Street in London.

Source: New York Post

This “corona-proof” concert in the Netherlands had club-goers dancing in socially-distanced seats, Reuters reported.

REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw The concert took place in June 2020.

Source: Reuters

Meanwhile in Spain, a theatre hosted a somber concert for 2,300 house plants to highlight the importance of an audience, per Reuters.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce The theatre donated the plants to healthcare workers after the show.

Source: Reuters

At a movie theatre in France, minion plushes sat in various seats to maintain social distancing between patrons, Reuters reported.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier The theatre was preparing to reopen to the public in July 2020.

Source: Reuters

In India, a sponge full of toothpicks kept people from touching elevator buttons, per Reuters.

REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas The elevator is at a residency in Mumbai.

Source: Reuters

Some photos in the series are optical illusions. In this image, a gymnast’s head is hidden behind a ball, making the viewer look twice.

REUTERS/Peter Cziborra Team Great Britain’s rhythmic gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison trained in the UK.

This image appears to show a child riding a scooter on a pool, but really it’s a piece of art on the floor.

REUTERS/Toby Melville The art was displayed in London.

Source: Reuters

This tourist in Spain looks like he’s gotten into some trouble with these bulls but they’re actually taxidermy animals.

REUTERS/Jon Nazca The taxidermy bulls we on display at ‘El panuelico de Hemingway,’ in Pamplona, Spain.

Source: Reuters

A child appears to be floating over Bangkok, but she’s actually just sitting on a skywalk at the King Power Mahanakhon building.

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha She was watching a partial solar eclipse.

Source: Reuters

These whale tails in the Netherlands are works of art, but that’s a real train that overran its tracks and was left balancing on the sculpture, per The Guardian.

REUTERS/Eva Plevier The train overran its tracks before landing on the artwork outside of Rotterdam.

The whale sculpture saved the operator’s life and stopped the train car from crashing into water, as The Guardian reported in November.

These people wore protective space suits during a beach day in Brazil this July.

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Tercio Galdino, 66, and his wife Aliceia, 65, are inside the suits.

Source: Reuters

The subject matter in some photos might make you look twice. In this image of an Audi converted into a horse-drawn carriage taken in Belarus this June, shepherd Alexey Usikov sits in his car while his horses Zorka and Tulpan lead the way.

REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko The photo was taken in Belarus.

Source: Reuters/Twitter

This kid brought his horse inside to watch the races.

REUTERS/Paul Childs The child’s dog sat behind him.

Source: Reuters

This sunflower photographed in the UK this August may have been wilting, but its carved smile made it look less sad.

REUTERS/Phil Noble The flower was photographed in Britain.

Source: Reuters

You don’t see a dog with skating skills every day. This is Nord Boss, a skateboarding French Bulldog pictured with his board in Moscow.

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina Nord Boss was at a skatepark in Moscow, Russia.

Source: Reuters

This green puppy is oddly unique. Named Pistachio, the puppy was born with tinted fur, as Insider previously reported.

Source: Insider

92-year-old Nguyen Van Chien of Vietnam has dreadlocks that are almost 17 feet long, per The Guardian.

REUTERS/Yen Duong Nguyen Van Chien told The Guardian he has not cut, washed, or combed his hair in nearly 80 years.

Source: The Guardian

22-year-old Norma Rashia got a facial massage from Giant African land snails to boost her skin’s collagen in Jordan.

REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed Norma Rashia, 22, had a snail facial.

Source: Reuters

This duo in Brazil invented electric monowheels with brooms attached inspired by “Harry Potter.”

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli The monowheel is called ‘nuvem.’

Source: Reuters

This cat named Ryzhik lost its paws and got 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, according to Reuters. Here, Ryzhik is pictured at a veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia, in February.

REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov Ryzhik the cat is pictured at a veterinarian’s office in Novosibirsk, Russia, on February 2, 2020.

Source: Reuters

This photo — which shows a man transporting dozens of geese on a highway in Azerbaijan this October — might be the oddest of the bunch.

REUTERS/Umit Bektas The man was seen driving with the geese this fall.

Source: Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.