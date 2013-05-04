Fired Reuters Employee Goes Scorched-Earth On His Friend On Twitter

Matthew Keys — the former Reuters employee who was fired last month



— tweeted on Friday a private conversation he had nearly two months ago with a Bloomberg employee in an apparent retaliation attempt.The direct-message conversation that Keys tweeted came between him and Bloomberg social media director Jared Keller. It was apparently in response to a nearly two-month-old Gizmodo story about Keys being charged with conspiring to help members of the hacker group Anonymous gain access to the Tribune Co.’s computer system, for which he was indicted in March.

Keys accused Keller of leaking a private conversation to the website.

In response, Keys tweeted a conversation he had with Keller the day before, through direct-message on Twitter. In it, Keller complained about his job. We assume that, like most people, Keller was complaining after a bad day.

Here’s the conversation Keys tweeted:

Imgur”Moral of the story: Be careful who you confide in — especially if they are a certain journalist at Bloomberg,” Keys tweeted. “It could wind up on Gizmodo!”

Keys locked his Twitter account after sending out the stream of tweets.

In March, Keys was charged with providing Anonymous-affiliated members credentials for log-in information to the Tribune Co. According to an indictment from the Department of Justice, the members hacked into the Los Angeles Times’ website.

Keys has vehemently denied the charges.

