Reuters Firing Up New Web Strategy: 'Financial Video For The iPad Generation'

A screenshot from a Reuters Insider preview video.

Thomson Reuters is launching a new online video product for their subscribers called Reuters Insider featuring live and on-demand financial news programming.It will make its official debut on May 11.



Brian Rhoads, Reuters’ managing editor for North, Central and South America, gave the service a big push during a talk he gave last night, April 21, at the Columbia Journalism School.

“It’s essentially financial video for the iPad generation,” he said to a small crowd of students.

More details:

Reuters will have its own channel with 3-4 minute video segments available only to its 500,000 paying clients, he said.

If they don’t want to tune in live, they can get email updates whenever new segments are filed and watch them “on your BlackBerry on the subway ride home from work.”

Thomson Reuters has been testing Reuters Insider since last year.

Here’s a preview of the service.

Rhoads said the content is produced both by Reuters journalists and some 135 outside partners, including “major TV partners.” A Reuters spokeswoman declined to comment on which partners would be signing on.

The new video strategy is part of Reuters’ ongoing Web overhaul. The company’s U.S. website got a slick makeover in December, and the announcement of a U.K. relaunch followed yesterday.

It is also another way Reuters is trying to distinguish itself from its top competition: Bloomberg. Bloomberg also just redesigned its website and has its own 24-hour global TV network. (The Reuters rep did confirm that Bloomberg TV would not be one of the partners.)

“It’s what you want; not us forcing news down your throat,” Rhoads added. “If Geithner gives a two-hour speech, we’ll have a very quick transcript of what he says.”

Rhoads said Insider is being helmed by executive producer Karin Annus (formerly an executive producer at Bloomberg TV) and global multimedia editor Chris Cramer. The company is trying to make use of existing resources by “sticking camera people in all the key bureaus,” he added, but they are also in the process of hiring new staff for the project.

Someone in the Columbia J-School audience asked Rhoads if he could comment on “where the AP went wrong.”

He hesitated, but replied: “They decided Google is very bad for disseminating all of their copy online. We have a more relaxed view of it.”

