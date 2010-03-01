A Huge Blow To FT, As Reuters Poaches Star Editor Chrystia Freeland

The FT’s dreams of unseating the WSJ in the US just took a step back, as Reuters has hired away its superstar US editor Chrystia Freeland.



That talks were in late negotiations was reported by WSJ Europe last night, and this morning the news is confirmed by Reuters’ Bobby MacMillan in a Tweet. She shall become Global Editor at Large.

Given the emerging closeness between FT and CNBC, this was someone you would have likely seen a lot more of on TV, representing the pink paper. She’ll be hard to replace.

