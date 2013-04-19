Reuters Prematurely Releases George Soros Obituary And It's REALLY Harsh

Whoops…



Someone pre-maturely put up hedge fund manager George Soros’ obituary on Reuters.

The remarkable thing is how harsh it is, calling him a hypocrite, and talking about all of the crises he caused.

They call him a lot of things in the obituaty, including “predatory” in the opening line. He’s also referred to as “an enigma, wrapped in intellect, contradiction and money”.

Here’s a screenshot:

