Reuters Expands Original Business Programming For The Web



With 12 new shows and eight more in development, Reuters is making a significant commitment to television programming for the Web and is finding traction with advertisers, says Riley McDonough, SVP and General Manager of Thomson Reuters, in this interview with Beet.TV.



McDonough was a panelist in our session last Tuesday on online video advertising. The Webcast, originating from the New York offices of Digitas, was sponsored by Tremor Video.

Andy Plesser

