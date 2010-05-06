Disgruntled Reuters Employees Bring Their Protest To Barclays Bank

Here’s the latest in the ongoing labour dispute between Thomson Reuters and The Newspaper Guild of New York.



Reuters employees were out protesting at Barclays Bank last week, according to a post that Talking Biz News points us to on reutersEXPOSED, a union blog billing itself as “the truth about Thomson Reuters management.”

Barclays is a Reuters news service subscriber, and Reuters staffers were handing out flyers there last Friday (we presume at its New York location) to make the bank question exacty what it is subscribing to:

The flyers asked whether customers could be sure they were getting the news they need to make crucial financial decisions when Reuters is slashing the wages, benefits and morale of the very employees who are asked to go that extra mile to find important news.

Back in February, around the same time the reutersEXPOSED blog started, the Newspaper Guild filed a federal labour complaint against Reuters that accused the company of illegally cutting 420 employees’ pay and benefits.

Since then, the union has been organizaing demonstrations in various cities around the country.

We have an email out to Reuters and will update if we hear back.

