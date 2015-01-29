That Time Reuters Converted Rapper 50 Cent Into Chinese Yuan

This story appears to have run in The Guardian back in 2012, but the lesson this photo imparts is basically timeless.

As Twitter user @harrysiegel points out, sometimes you have to be careful with currency conversions. What probably happened in this case is that Reuters’ edit bots didn’t realise they were dealing with an artist.

Easy mistake.

Bots/scripts converted @50cent for Reuters? RT @guardianstyle: When a currency conversion is not really appropriate. pic.twitter.com/j1GkfYMX0d

— Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) January 28, 2015

