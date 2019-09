This is amazing.



In an article that obviously ran in a Malaysian newspaper, a Reuters article converts 50 Cent (the rapper) into Malaysian Ringgit.

This image was tweeted out by Andrew Bloch and RT’d by Reuters’ James Ledbetter.

Photo: Andrew Bloch

