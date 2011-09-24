REUTERS: Business Insider Sucks

THAT guy? He sucks.

Yesterday, we announced that we had raised some money, and we thanked our investors for giving it to us.This prompted lots of folks to send us congratulations and tell us that they love the site and say they’re excited to see what we’ll do next.



(The general answer? We’re going to make the site better for our global reader community, contributors, and clients—hopefully a lot better.)

And, of course, the news also prompted some other folks to haul off and trash us and list the litany of things that make us horrible, annoying, and—worst of all—uncool.

I regret to say that I haven’t yet had time to read the latter stories, in part because I’m still replying to a lot of the nice notes I got. But I’m going to read them and think about them, the way I think about everything I hear smart folks say about us (you’ll forgive me if I tune out the boneheads). Then I’ll discuss these things in a post, explaining why we do what we do and what we’re working on doing better. And then I’ll go back to doing what I normally do every day, which is trying to make the site and our other services less horrible, annoying, and uncool.

But before I do that…

In case you don’t have a blog or work for a media company like Reuters, I want to make sure I’ve heard your own frustrations with us—as well as your suggestions for ways we can make our product more useful, more informative, and more fun.

(Truth be told, I care a lot more about YOUR frustrations than I do those of pundits and media companies.)

So have at it! Weigh in in the comments below.

And, if you’re curious, check out this article by the ~$20 gazillion global media conglomerate Reuters—the message of which, I’m told, is “Business Insider sucks.”

