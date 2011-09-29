REUTERS: Please Stop Reading Business Insider And Start Reading Reuters. PLEASE

This year, fellow employees, we have one mission: Crush Business Insider.

Well, for the second time in a week, the global financial and news behemoth Reuters has attacked us.Why a company with 50,000 employees, $13 billion of revenue, $1+ billion of annual profits, and a $25 billion market cap feels the need to obsessively hammer away at a tiny startup is beyond us.



But there they go again.

In fact, given the frequency and passion with which one of Reuters most high-profile and expensive columnists trashes every little thing that we do, we can only assume that the corporate powers-that-be at Reuters have made this part of his mission statement.

And that’s flattering, we guess. In a way. We suppose that, on some level, we should thank Reuters. If we were members of the reading public, and we saw a huge global duopolist devoting so much of its time and energy to telling us NOT to read something, we would certainly develop a stronger desire to read it.

CEO Tom Glocer is a great guy. We can only hope he doesn’t know anything about this.

But, still, we have a couple of questions for Reuters.First, don’t you have anything better to do?

Second, why don’t you pick on someone your own size?

Like Bloomberg, for example. The other colossal global duopolist. That gorgeous, hungry, butt-kicking financial news and information behemoth across town that is absolutely cleaning your clock.

There’s a lot to be written and said about Bloomberg, which—while Reuters was snoozing—has rapidly become one of the richest and most-powerful media and information companies in the world.

If we were you, Reuters, that’s where we’d be focusing our energies—on slowing the Bloomberg juggernaut.

Not on trying to nitpick some tiny startup to death.

